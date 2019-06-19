Baghdad - Kuwait’s emir arrived in Iraq for a rare official visit to the neighbouring country amid rising tensions in the Arabian Gulf between Washington and Tehran. Iraq’s President Barham Saleh received Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah at Baghdad’s airport on Wednesday. The Kuwaiti Emir, heading a ministerial delegation was also expected to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al Halbousi. Kuwait news agency KUNA said the visit, the first since 2012, will focus on regional developments in the wake of attacks on oil tankers last week near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Washington, which has accused Iran of carrying out the attacks on the oil tankers, has dispatched warships and bombers to the region and is sending 1,000 more troops to the Mideast.