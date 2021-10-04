Dubai: In light of the release of the Pandora Papers, King Abdullah II of Jordan has stressed that the kingdom will remain strong and that this was not the first time his country was being targeted.
In a massive leak of financial documents published on Sunday, King Abdullah was alleged to have used offshore accounts to spend more than $100 million on luxury homes in the UK and the United States.
“There is a systematic campaign targeting Jordan, by those who want to sabotage and create suspicion," the King said during a meeting with a number of dignitaries from Central Badia on Monday.
King Abdullah emphasised that economic reform must coincide with political and administrative reforms.
During the meeting, King Abdullah said that there are opportunities in Central Badia in the fields of agriculture and industry, stressing the need to invest in the agricultural sector in Central Badia.