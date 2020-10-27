Dubai: Jordan’s Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh has tested positive for coronavirus, local media reported on Tuesday.
The minister is believed to be in a stable health condition and is currently self-isolating at home.
He made the announcement on Facebook and said “We have repeatedly warned people about this virus, which can infect anyone, and called for all the necessary precautions to be taken to prevent it and maintain public health and safety”.
“May God protect you all, protect Jordan, its Hashemite leadership and the whole world from this pandemic,” he added.