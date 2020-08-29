Dubai: A Jordanian man poured diesel on his Lebanese wife, set her on fire and watched as she burned to death without attempting to extinguish the fire, local media reported on Friday.
The public bus driver admitted to committing the crime following a family dispute, the sources close to the investigation said.
He then transported and abandoned the body in a different location.
The Prosecutor of the Grand Criminal Court, Sultan Al Shakhanbeh, along with a forensic medicine team, started the investigation by inspecting both crime scenes — where the victim was burned and where the body was found.
According to sources, the man contacted one of his relatives after killing his wife and told him about what happened. The relative immediately reported the crime to the Madaba police department.