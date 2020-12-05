Dubai: Jordan will lose JD 25 million (Dh129.5) every day during total lockdown, said the Minister of Labour and Minister of State for Investment Affairs Maen Al Qatamin yesterday.
During an online interview with journalists, he said when the new cabinet started operations, it considered imposing a 14- to 21-day total lockdown but later agreed to enhance Jordanian hospitals’ capacity instead.
Earlier yesterday, Jordan recorded 51 deaths and 3,116 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the crisis to 234,353. The death toll since the beginning of the crisis has risen to 2,960.