Dubai: Jordan today reported 1,317 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, taking the total infections to 21,517 and death toll to
The new figures have been announced by the Ministry of Health as the Kingdom is well prepared for the nationwide 48-hour lockdown, starting from this midnight to 12am on Sunday.
The armed forces were deployed in the Kingdom’s all governorates to ensure the implementation of the full shutdown and the compliance of people with all related instructions and measures.
Of the new cases reported today, 1,312 are local cases, and five people who came from abroad.
Out of the new cases, 895 were recorded in Amman, followed by Kerak with 213, Zarqa with102, Balqa with 27, Irbid with 16 and Maan with 11. Meanwhile, Madaba registered 9 infections, Jerash 8, Ajlun 7, Tafilah 7 and Mafraq 6 cases.
The ministry announced that 20,399 PCR tests have been conducted on Thursday, bringing the total number of people tested across the country to 1,371,511.