Dubai: In yet another crime shocking the Jordanian community, a father has stabbed to death and decapitated his two little daughters aged 2 and 3 years old in Al Jafr District, Southern Badia, local media reported.

According to well-informed sources, the killer has a criminal history of drug trafficking and domestic abuse. He woke up early on Saturday and slit the throat of his two daughters, the first is two-years-old while the second is three-years-old.

The accused’s brother, the uncle of the two girls, had discovered and reported the incident to the police. He was visiting his brother and once he arrived, he saw bloodstains in front of the house, whose door was left wide open. He got inside and to his shock, he found the two daughters killed, and decapitated. “They were slaughtered like a goat”, he stated.

It is not yet known why the man had committed the crime as he was still at large.

The Jordanian Police have launched an immediate investigation into the incident and are still searching for the perpetrator.

Domestic violence

Over the past few years, Jordan has been reporting an upward trend in domestic violence. It is believed that the fraught economic situation is a predominant factor contributing to the high rate of violence and crime in Jordan.

Rates of violence have increased steadily over the past five years, as can be seen through reports of attacks and the crime reports issued by the Public Security Directorate, Professor of Sociology, Hussein Khozai said.

Over the past three years, crime has increased from 22,000 incidents in 2017 to 24,000 in 2018, and 26,000 in 2019, he added.