Amman: One person was killed and five sustained injuries after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Jordan's capital Amman on Tuesday.
Jordanian Civil Defence reported that five persons were hurt and that several others were still trapped within the building.
The civil defence said the cause of the building collapse is still unknown.
Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh and senior members of the government were seen at the site as a major rescue operation was underway to evacuate people caught under the debris, they said.