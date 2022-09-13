Amman: Jordan's civil defence began on Tuesday evacuating several people trapped after a four-storey residential building in the capital collapsed, witnesses said.
Jordanian Civil Defence reported that five persons were hurt and that several others were still trapped within the building.
The civil defence confirmed that as of now no deaths were reported, and the cause is still unknown.
Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh and senior members of the government were seen at the site as a major rescue operation was underway to evacuate people caught under the debris, they said.