Palestinian relatives of 16 years old of Abdullah Ghaith mourn over his death at al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron on May 31, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Bethlehem - Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager who was allegedly trying to climb a security fence and cross into Israel from the occupied West Bank on Friday.

Palestinian witnesses told Reuters the 16-year-old had tried to climb the border fence near Bethlehem in the West Bank to visit occupied Jerusalem during Ramadan.

Palestinian health officials said the teenager died from a gunshot and a 21-year-old was also shot and wounded.

In an alleged stabbing attack in occupied Jerusalem early on Friday, two Israelis were injured and the alleged assailant was shot dead by occupation troops.