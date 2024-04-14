Jerusalem: Israel said on Saturday that a salvo of Iranian pilotless aircraft had been launched at it and that defence systems were poised to shoot them down or to sound sirens ordering residents in any threatened areas to take shelter.

The drones' flight time would take several hours, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing. He confirmed media reports that "Wing of Zion", Israel's version of the US "Air Force One", was airborne, saying this was due to operational considerations.

An expert interviewed by the Channel 12 TV news, retired general Amos Yadlin, said the drones were equipped with 20 kg of explosives each and that Israel's air defences were ready to shoot them down.

White House confirms the attack

Meanwhile, the White House has confirmed that Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel.

President Joe Biden will meet with national security officials and Cabinet members at the White House to discuss events in the Middle East, the White House said as Israel reported Iran has launched a drone attack.

Drones seen flying over Iraq’s Sulaymaniya

A number of drones were seen flying from the direction of Iran over Iraq's Sulaymaniya province, three security sources told Reuters on Saturday.

"Dozens of drones were spotted flying from Iran in the direction of Israel over Iraqi airspace," two Iraqi security sources also told Reuters.