At least 198 people were killed in Gaza on Saturday, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said, after Hamas militants fired a barrage of rockets into Israel which responded with air strikes. At the same time, 200 Israelis have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in the Hamas offensive that began earlier on Saturday, according to reports.

Israel 'is at war'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel 'is at war' with Palestinian militant group Hamas after barrages of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Saturday.

For the first time in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian struggle, Palestinian militants launched a massive air, sea and land attack on Israel.

"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war," the Israeli leader said in a statement, adding Hamas had launched a "murderous surprise attack" on Israel and its people.

People try to extinguish fire on cars following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023.

At least 200 Israelis killed

According to Israeli media, at least 200 Israelis have been killed in the attacks by Hamas so far. Reports also confirmed that more than 1,000 Israelis injured in the attacks.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon in southern Israel October 7, 2023 Image Credit: Reuters

198 killed in Israel retaliatory fire

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that 198 people have been killed and 1,610 wounded in the retaliatory Israeli strikes in the Gaza strip.

"I have ordered an extensive mobilisation of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he said.

The Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom reported at least 16 casualties, including a woman in her 60s who was killed when a rocket fired from Gaza made a direct hit. Two others were in serious condition.

Israel's army said it was fighting Gaza militants who entered Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders on Saturday, after a barrage of rockets was fired at Israel.

Social media was replete with videos of Hamas fighters parading what appeared to be stolen Israeli military vehicles through the streets. The military declined to give details about casualties or kidnappings as it continued to battle the infiltrators.

Cars parked outside a residential building catch fire during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on October 7, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

"It was a combined ground raid which happened through paragliders, through the sea and through the ground," army spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters.

Pull back from the brink: UN Middle East envoy warns

UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland on Saturday condemned the attacks on Israel, warning in a statement: "This is a dangerous precipice, and I appeal to all to pull back from the brink." He urged maximum restraint and called on all sides to protect civilians.

World leaders condemn attacks

An aerial view shows vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip Image Credit: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia called for deescalation between Palestinian and Israelis after the attacks today.

Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly on Saturday condemned attacks on Israel by militants from the Gaza Strip.

"The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel's right to defend itself," he wrote on social media.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "shocked" by the attacks.

Smoke billows over the Israeli side of the border with Gaza as seen from Gaza City on October 7, 2023 following a series of early morning rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip into Israel Image Credit: AFP

"Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice," he added on X.

Germany "firmly condemns the terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel", Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday after a barrage of rockets was fired at Israel.

Russia on Saturday urged restraint from all sides after Palestinian militants fired hunderds of rockets on Israel, which then launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip.