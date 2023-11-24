Deir Al Balah, Gaza Strip: Hamas fighters released 24 hostages on Friday during the first day of the war's first truce, the Red Cross said, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers.

Nine hours after guns fell silent for the first time in seven weeks, the International Red Cross said it had begun an operation to facilitate the transfer of hostages in Gaza to Israel in return for Palestinians held in Israeli jails. It later said 24 hostages had been freed in Gaza.

"The deep pain that family members separated from their loved ones feel is indescribable. We are relieved that some will be reunited after long agony," said Fabrizio Carboni, the International Committee of the Red Cross's regional director for the Near and Middle East.

Israeli media reported that 13 women and children had been handed over to the Red Cross and to an Egyptian security team assisting their release.

In addition to the Israeli women and children due to be released on the first day of the four-day truce, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said in a social media post that a separate group of 12 Thai workers had been freed.

A Red Cross vehicle, as part of a convoy believed to be carrying hostages abducted by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack on Israel, arrives at the Rafah border, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, as seen from southern Gaza Strip November 24, 2023. Image Credit: Reuters

A source briefed on the negotiations said the release of the Thais, who were all men, was unrelated to the truce negotiations and followed a separate track of talks with Hamas mediated by Egypt and Qatar. The source said the number of Thais released could be 11 or 12.

With the truce deal comes increased shipments of fuel and supplies into Gaza — though still only enough to dent the needs of the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of bombardment, according to aid groups. Israel has agreed to allow the delivery of 130,000 liters (34,300 gallons) of fuel a day into Gaza for humanitarian needs for the duration of the truce.

UAE field hospital begins entering Gaza

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today the start of the process of establishing a fully integrated and equipped Emirati field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, to provide the necessary medical support to the brotherly Palestinian people.

An Emirati medical team will supervise the field hospital and provide medical care to the injured, as part of the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation, which was launched by the UAE under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The hospital will have a capacity of 150 beds, and will be established in multiple stages, encompassing departments for general surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, and gynecology, in addition to anesthesia and intensive care units catering to both children and adults.

The facility will also house clinics for internal medicine, dentistry, psychiatry, and family medicine. Supplementary services will include CT imaging, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and other medical support functions.

Multi-day operation to release hostages begins: Red Cross

The International Red Cross confirmed on Friday that its teams had started carrying out a multi-day operation to facilitate the release and transfer of hostages held in Gaza and of Palestinian detainees.

"The deep pain that family members separated from their loved ones feel is indescribable. We are relieved that some will be reunited after long agony," said Fabrizio Carboni, the International Committee of the Red Cross's regional director for the Near and Middle East.

Israeli army withdraws from Gaza hospital

Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza’s largest hospital Al Shifa on Friday, the Hamas-run health ministry said, on the first day of a temporary truce.

Hamas health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra, said the Israeli military had withdrawn but the people remaining at Al Shifa were in a battered complex whose “main generator is destroyed along with numerous buildings”.

“We’re working on further evacuations from hospitals as soon as possible,” said Lindmeier, with recent Israeli operations focusing on the Indonesian Hospital, another medical facility in northern Gaza.

Lindmeier said the latest evacuation convoy had left Al Shifa with “73 severely ill or injured patients” including some in need of critical care.