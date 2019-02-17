Two Iraqi youth talk at the "Mosul Space", the city's incubator for would-be entrepreneurs, in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on January 20, 2019. Stuck between an endless waitlist for a government job and a frail private sector, Iraqi entrepreneurs are taking on staggering unemployment by establishing their own start-ups. The first murmurs of this creative spirit were felt in 2013, but the Islamic State group's sweep across a third of the country the following year put many projects on hold. Now, with IS defeated, co-working spaces and incubators are flourishing in a country whose unemployment rate hovers around 10 percent but whose public sector is too bloated to hire Image Credit: AFP