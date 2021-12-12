Dubai: Iraq has banned TikTok App, a video-focused social networking service owned by Chinese company ByteDance, because of the “continuous presence of inappropriate content, Iraqi media reported.
According to media reports that quoted the officials as saying the App violates public morals and has indecent videos targeting certain age groups.
Iraq is not the first country in the world to ban TikTok. Earlier this year, Pakistan banned the popular video sharing platform over its inappropriate content and its failure to take such content down.
India also took similar step. The country’s ministry of electronics and information technology issued last January notices to make permanent a ban imposed on TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps.