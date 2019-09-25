Rouhani: Our response to talks under pressure is no

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. Image Credit: AP

United Nations - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that if the United States wanted an agreement beyond the 2015 nuclear deal it has abandoned “you have to pay more” and appeared to reject talks with US President Donald Trump for now.

“Our response to talks under pressure is no,” Rouhani said in a prepared text of UN General Assembly speech obtained by Reuters as the United States raised the pressure by sanctioning Chinese firms for dealing in Iranian oil despite US sanctions.

The confrontation between Tehran and Washington has ratcheted up since last year, when Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled its economy.

In his U.N. speech on Tuesday, Trump accused Iranian leaders of “bloodlust” and called on other nations to join in applying pressure on Iran after September 14 attacks on Saudi oil facilities that Washington blames on Tehran despite its denials.