Dubai - Iran will hand over detained Lebanese businessman Nizar Zakka to Lebanon, an Iranian judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday.
“The court has agreed on the conditional release of Nizar Zakka and he will be handed over to Lebanese authorities,” Gholamhossein Esmaili said, quoted by the judiciary’s Mizan news agency. He did not give details of the conditions.
Lebanese national was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2016 on charges of spying for Washington, its news agency reported Tuesday.
Zakka is a U.S. permanent resident.
A top Lebanese security official is in Tehran to secure Zakka's release, which has been anticipated.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard detained Zakka in 2015 after he attended a conference in Tehran on the invitation of one of the country's vice presidents. He was convicted of spying and sentenced to 10 years in prison.