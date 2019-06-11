Zakka, a Lebanese national and a U.S. permanent resident held for years in Tehran

Ziad Zakka, brother of Nizar Zakka who is imprisoned in Iran, shows a photo of his brother on his cellular telephone in Beirut, Lebanon. Iranian state television reported Monday, June 10, 2019, that Zakka, a Lebanese national and a U.S. permanent resident held for years in Tehran, "will be released in the coming hours." Image Credit: AP

Also in this package

Dubai - Iran will hand over detained Lebanese businessman Nizar Zakka to Lebanon, an Iranian judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The court has agreed on the conditional release of Nizar Zakka and he will be handed over to Lebanese authorities,” Gholamhossein Esmaili said, quoted by the judiciary’s Mizan news agency. He did not give details of the conditions.

Lebanese national was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2016 on charges of spying for Washington, its news agency reported Tuesday.

Zakka is a U.S. permanent resident.

A top Lebanese security official is in Tehran to secure Zakka's release, which has been anticipated.