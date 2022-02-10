Abha: A drone attack targeting an airport in Saudi Arabia wounded at least 12 people, the latest strike to heighten security concerns in the oil-exporting Gulf.
Authorities destroyed the drone fired at the international airport in the southern city of Abha, Saudi Arabia’s official SPA news agency reported Thursday, but shrapnel caused some injuries. While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, Yemen’s Houthi fighters have repeatedly used drones to attack Saudi Arabia in the past, including Abha’s airport.
The injured included travellers and workers of various nationalities, it said in two statements carried by state media.
Air traffic operations returned to normal after standard safety procedures were carried out, the coalition said.
The Houthis often target Abha airport, which lies close to the Yemeni border in Saudi Arabia’s south, and other parts of the country with drones and missiles. Most are intercepted but a few people have been killed and several injured.
The rising tensions in Yemen’s war featured in a phone call Wednesday between US President Joe Biden and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
The coalition has been fighting the Houthis since early 2015, after the group ousted Yemen’s internationally recognised government from power in the capital Sanaa.