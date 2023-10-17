Gaza Strip: An Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed hundreds of Palestinians at a Gaza City hospital crammed with patients and displaced people, health authorities in the besieged enclave said.
The strike was the bloodiest single incident in Gaza since Israel launched an unrelenting bombing campaign against the densely populated territory in retaliation for a deadly cross-border Hamas assault on southern Israeli communities on October 7.
A Gaza Health Ministry official said at least 500 people were killed and several others injured in the air strike on the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital.
Hamas said the bombing mostly killed people left homeless by Israel bombardments, and that the dead included patients, women and children.
The Israeli military said it did not have any details about the reported bombing, but was checking. It has previously accused Hamas of using Palestinian civilians as human shields.
Arab countries, Iran and Turkey swiftly condemned the attack. The Palestinian prime minister called it "a horrific crime, genocide" and said countries backing Israel also bore responsibility.
School sheltering displaced hit by airstrike
Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said an Israeli air strike had killed at least six people at one of its schools that has been functioning as a shelter for displaced people.
It's a developing story... details to follow...