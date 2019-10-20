Demonstrators at an anti-government protest in the southern city of Nabatiyeh. Hariri’s 24-point blueprint proposes scrapping taxes on public services, reinstating cuts in salaries of retired military personnel and privatising the mobile phone sector. Image Credit: REUTERS

Beirut: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, whose government is facing unprecedented protests, has proposed a series of steps aimed at revitalizing the country’s battered economy and placate angry demonstrators.

Hariri’s 24-point blueprint proposes scrapping taxes on public services, reinstating cuts in salaries of retired military personnel and privatising the mobile phone sector.

The proposals also feature cuts in the salaries of the government ministers and lawmakers by 50 per cent, setting a ceiling for the pay received by committee’s members, executives, the judiciaries, and the active military.

The blueprint, according to Al Arabiya television, also envisages a 25 per cent tax on banks and insurance firms operating in Lebanon.

A maximum allowance of $3,000 is proposed for any state mission abroad.

In an apparent attempt to fight corruption, the blueprint also suggests that any tender valued at more than $25,000 must be approved in advance by the Accountancy and Inspection Department.

Hariri’s economic formula also calls for hiking taxes on imports in a bid to protect local industries, and financial support from banks to set up power and recycling plants.

In recent years, Lebanon has suffered an acute power shortages and problems in garbage disposal.

On Friday, Hariri gave his partners in the government 72 hours to back reforms he said are necessary to rejuvenate the debt-ridden economy.