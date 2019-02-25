“The Palestinian cause is the top cause for the Arab countries. At the last summit of Arab leaders hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which we called ‘the Jerusalem Summit’, we reiterated our steadfast position towards restoring all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders With East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and the resolutions of international legitimacy,” King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz said at the opening of the Arab League-European Union summit in Sharm El Sheikh.