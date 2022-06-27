Dubai: An Egyptian teaching assistant at a College of Veterinary Medicine in Qena governorate has been sentenced to six months in jail for killing 60 laboratory mice, local media reported.
The teaching assistant, who was also fined EGP 50 (Dh 10), is said to have killed the mice to avenge his female colleague by disrupting her master’s thesis.
According to local police, the assistant has poisoned the rats to block his colleague’s research.
Upon being investigated, he admitted to killing the rats by mixing poison in water in order to take revenge and spoil colleague's research project. Following the incident, the assistant was dismissed from his job at the South Valley University located in Qena.