Dubai: A 73-year-old Egyptian man burned his nephew to death following a dispute over 20 Egyptian pounds ($1.27), local media reported.

The uncle and nephew fought over 20 pounds, the cost of cleaning the staircase of the building where both lived.

It was reported that the uncle paid for the cleaning cost and asked his nephew to give him back the money he paid. However, the victim was busy and forgot about the entire episode, which led the uncle to suspect his nephew was trying to evade.

Feeling jealous about his nephew’s successful business, the uncle bought a bottle of petrol, headed to his nephew’s shop in the morning and smashed its billboard. At that very moment, the victim arrived and saw his uncle destroying his shop’s board.

As both were engaged in a heated row, the uncle startled the victim by pouring petrol on him and setting him on fire in full view of the public.

The victim was rushed to hospital immediately by bystanders, where he spent 24 days before his death. He is said to have undergone four medical surgeries to save his life, but finally succumbed to his injuries.

According to the victim’s brother, his uncle was feeling jealous about his nephew’s successful business and tried many times to stir up fights with him.

“My brother had three children and has always tried to avoid any dispute with my uncle. All that he was trying to do was provide for his family," the victim’s brother said.