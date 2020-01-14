Cairo: Egypt’s chief prosecutor Hamada Al Sawy has ordered an autopsy on the body of an Egyptian-born US prisoner who died in hospital this week, state media reported Tuesday.

Moustafa Qassem, a diabetic, had died Monday in a Cairo hospital to which he had been transferred from a prison hospital.

He was in prison serving a 15-year sentence related to involvement in violence at an Islamist sit-in in Cairo in 2013.

Al Sawy ordered the autopsy examination to determine causes of Qassem’s death and to question doctors who were in charge of his treatment.

Qassem was transferred Sunday to the Manial University Hospital in Cairo from the prison hospital after he had suffered a rise in blood sugar due to a hunger strike, according to media reports.

In August 2013, Egyptian security forces cleared up a protest camp set up in Cairo by loyalists of the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood to protest the army’s overthrow of Islamist president Mohammad Mursi following enormous street demonstrations against his rule.