Abu Dhabi: An Egyptian worker has slashed his wife’s throat after she allegedly delayed serving him his dinner in Sharqiya, the third most populous governorate of Egypt, located in the northern part of the country, Egyptian media reported.
The suspect husband returned from work and asked his wife for food. The wife had yet to prepare the meal, which infuriated the husband. He brought a knife from the kitchen and slashed her throat, police investigation revealed.
The accused was arrested, while the corpse was kept at the morgue of the Minya Al Qamh central hospital, and prosecutors ordered an autopsy on the body and criminal investigations into the murder.