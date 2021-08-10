Cairo: An Egyptian groom has been injured by his in-laws in a gun fight that erupted after the end of his wedding party in a village in a Nile Delta province, local media reported.
The 29-year-old groom and his brother were taken to a local hospital in the governorate of Kafr el-Sheikh, about 130 kilometres from Cairo, with wounds sustained in the battle, Al Youm Al Saba news portal said.
Police were alerted that a quarrel broke out between families of the newlyweds following the wedding party in which the bride’s father fired shots from a gun, injuring the groom and his brother. Local prosecutors opened an investigation into the incident.
The cause of the violence was not given. The main suspects—the bride’s father and his brother – were arrested, facing charges of attempted premediated murder.
The violence is the latest incident reported in the Egyptian media about wedding joy marred by tragic events.
Earlier this month, An Egyptian bride died of a heart attack an hour after her wedding party in the south of the country.
The 21-year-old woman suffered sudden fatigue after entering her new house in the southern governorate of Beni Sueif, according to witnesses.
The incident was the second of its kind to be reported in Egypt in a few weeks. Last month, another woman suffered a sudden health problem and died at a local hospital in the Delta governorate of Sharqia days before her scheduled wedding.