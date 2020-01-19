Family had to break the door of couple’s house after they failed to answer the doorbell

Cairo: An Egyptian couple had died as a result of a gas leak less than two days after their wedding, security sources said Sunday.

The bodies of the 24-year-old husband and his wife, aged 18, were found Saturday inside their house in the city of Beni Sueif, about 125 kilometres south of Cairo.

The man’s family had to break the door of the couple’s house after they failed to answer the door bell, the sources added.

Investigations showed that the couple, who had wed on Thursday, died of suffocation due to inhaling a heavy amount of gas inside the house.

A forensic examination of their bodies ruled out a criminal motive behind their death. Local prosecutors ordered their burial.