Dubai: An Egyptian man has reportedly killed his father by banging his head against the ground and then slitting his throat for just refusing his request to get married, local media reported.
The horrific crime came to light when the victim’s second son arrived home and saw his father lying in a pool of blood. He immediately reported the crime to Cairo police.
Police patrols were dispatched rapidly to the scene where they found the 61-year-old victim with injuries in his neck and a smashed skull.
The victim’s son told police that his father is sick with cirrhosis and did not leave the house and that he was taking care of him because his mother was working.
He also said that he has another unemployed brother who was not at the house at the time.
Surveillance cameras installed in the neighbourhood where the victim resides showed the killer leaving the house in a rush with traces of blood on his clothes, police said.
He was tracked down and arrested and on being confronted with evidence of the crime, he confessed to killing his father just because the latter objected to his request to get married.