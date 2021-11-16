Dubai: Security forces in Egypt have arrested a woman for offering her newborn baby for adoption on Facebook after her husband refused to acknowledge the baby, local media reported. Upon interrogation, the woman confessed she had attempted to sell her baby under the cover of adoption after her spouse refused to register his birth certificate under his name after denying their Urfi marriage.
The woman claimed her husband under a customary marriage (Urfi) refused to acknowledge paternity for the baby and register him under his name.
The baby’s father was also arrested. Urfi marriage is traditionally accepted in Egypt, but it is not officially registered.
Upon interrogation, the woman confessed she had attempted to sell her baby under the cover of adoption after her spouse refused to register his birth certificate under his name after denying their Urfi marriage.
Security services spotted the woman who offered her newborn baby for adoption through her account on Facebook. Under Egyptian law, adoption is prohibited except through official organisations.
The suspect also said she resorted to this route because she had been left with no other option.
The woman and her spouse were referred to public prosecution for legal action.