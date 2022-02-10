Cairo: Egypt’s media regulator has halted a show on a private satellite TV station accused of fabricating a phone call with renowned Egyptian-British heart surgeon Magdi Yaqoub, sparking an outcry.
The Supreme Council of Media Regulation said it had decided to stop the programme “Life is Better” shown on Al Hadith Al Youm (The Event Today) TV and referred the station’s officials to investigations after the council’s monitoring committee spotted the fake call that the regulator said had violated professional credibility.
Hosts of the show were seen welcoming a person making a phone-in call who posed as Yaqoub. But the caller’s voice was different from that of the 86-year-old surgeon, nicknamed the “King of Hearts”. The Media Syndicate, meanwhile, said it would bar crew of the show from working in the media profession again, accusing them of lies and spreading false news. Some reports claimed that the caller had been in a room in the studio.
The impersonation triggered online anger and derision. “I’ve seen a lot in my life. But this is too much,” a journalist named Yassmin Mahfouz tweeted. “They brought in a person impersonating Dr Magdi Yaqoub? Change the name of the channel to Fraid Today! This channel must be sealed [closed],” she added.
There was no comment from Yaqoub who has set up in the homeland a charity medical foundation carrying his name. Yaqoub’s humanitarian efforts have earned him a lot of accolades. In 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured Yaqoub at a ceremony of the Arab Hope Makers initiative.