Cairo: After years of behind-the-scenes activity in the Gaza Strip, Egypt is going public.

Since mediating a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s ruling Hamas group, Egypt has sent crews to clear rubble and is promising to build vast new apartment complexes. Egyptian flags and billboards praising President Abdul-Fattah Al Sissi have sprung up across the Palestinian territory.

It is a new look for the Egyptians, who have spent years working quietly to encourage Israel-Hamas truce talks and reconciliation between rival Palestinian factions.

The shift could help prevent - or at least delay - another round of violence.

The 11-day Gaza war last May “allowed Egypt to once again market itself as an indispensable security partner for Israel in the region - which it is - which in turn makes it an indispensable security partner for the US,” said Hafsa Halawa, an expert on Egypt at the Middle East Institute, a Washington think tank.

“Gaza is a reminder to everybody, effectively, that you can’t really do anything without Egypt,” she said.

The expanded aid, along with its control over Rafah - the only Gaza border crossing that bypasses Israel - gives Egypt leverage over Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since driving out forces loyal to the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority in 2007.

Egypt joined Israel in imposing a crippling blockade on the territory after the Hamas takeover, but both countries have recently taken steps to ease the restrictions, tacitly acknowledging that Hamas rule is here to stay.

After negotiating the informal cease-fire that ended the Gaza war, Egypt pledged $500 million to rebuild the territory and sent work crews to remove rubble.

While it remains unclear how much of that money has been delivered, Egypt is now subsidising the construction of three towns that are to house some 300,000 residents, according to Naji Sarhan, the deputy director of the Hamas-run Housing Ministry. Work is also under way to upgrade Gaza’s main coastal road. Sarhan said the projects will take a year and a half to complete.

“We hope there will be large bundles of projects in the near future, especially the towers that were destroyed in the war,” he said.

Israel levelled four high-rises during the fighting, saying they housed Hamas military infrastructure. It has not publicly released evidence backing up the claims, which Hamas denies. The construction materials will be shipped through Rafah.

Alaa Al Arraj, of the Palestinian contractors’ union, said nine Palestinian companies will take part in the Egyptian projects, which would generate some 16,000 much-needed jobs in the impoverished territory.

The Egyptian presence is palpable. Nearly every week, Egyptian delegations visit Gaza to inspect the work. They have also opened an office at a Gaza City hotel for permanent technical representatives.

Egyptian flags and banners of Egyptian companies flutter atop bulldozers, trucks and utility poles. Dozens of Egyptian workers have arrived, sleeping at a makeshift hostel in a Gaza City school.

Five days a week, Egyptian trucks filled with construction materials flow into Gaza through the Rafah crossing - a visible contrast to the intermittent shipments arriving through an Israeli-controlled crossing.

Suhail Saqqa, a Gaza contractor involved in the reconstruction, said the steady flow of Egyptian materials is critical.

“The goods are not restricted by Israeli crossings, and this makes them momentous,” Saqqa said.

The growing Egyptian role gives Cairo a powerful tool to enforce Hamas’ compliance with the truce. It can close Rafah whenever it wants, making it nearly impossible for anyone to travel into or out of Gaza, which is home to more than 2 million Palestinians.

Israel has enforced a policy of separation between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza, which flank Israel and under an internationally endorsed proposal would one day be part of a Palestinian state.

Israel’s current government has ruled out any major peace initiatives - even with Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank - but it has taken steps to improve living conditions, including issuing some 10,000 permits for Gazans to work inside Israel.