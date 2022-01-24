Cairo: A psychiatrist went on a rampage in a city south of Cairo, killing his six-year-old son and stabbed his ex-wife due to a family dispute, local media.
Wielding a knife, the man aged 41, went to a laboratory for medical tests owned by his ex-wife in the southern city of Sohag where he stabbed her in the hand, neck and the shoulder.
A lab worker was also injured as he tried to stop the man from assailing the ex- wife. Their second child, aged 10, survived the attack.
The younger boy died after his father had stabbed him in the abdomen, witnesses said.
“We heard screams for help from a woman,” one witness told Egyptian newspaper Al Watan.
“On rushing to help her, we saw the man stabbing his child and saying he wanted to break her [ex-wife’s] heart,” the witness added.
Police arrested the suspect, who is in remand pending questioning.
Investigations revealed that the suspect divorced the woman some months ago due to unspecified disagreements.