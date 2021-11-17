Cairo: Egyptian police arrested a man who had escaped serving sentences totalling 1,195 years in prison on charges of forgery, a local newspaper reported.
The man had been handed down the verdicts in 124 different forgery cases, news portal Al Youm Al Saba said. He was convicted of forging official documents and banknotes. He had fled from his residence in the coastal city of Port Saeed to Cairo where police arrested him hiding in a villa in the upmarket quarter of the Fifth Settlement on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital.
After arrest, he admitted to the cases and imprisonment sentences involving him.
Neither the name nor the age of the convict was disclosed.
Earlier this month, Egyptian police arrested the owner of a construction company who had been on the run to avoid serving total sentencing of 595 years in prison issued against him in different cases.