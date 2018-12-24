Cairo- Egyptian officials say the director of the powerful military intelligence agency has been replaced by his deputy.
They said Sunday that the new head of the agency, Maj-Gen. Khalid Megawer, a career soldier who commanded the 2nd Army and served as military attache in Washington.
The outgoing director, Maj-Gen. Mohammad Farag Al Shahat, was named an assistant to the defence minister.
Appointments in the Egyptian military are made by the defence minister and ratified by the president, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces.
General-turned-president Abdul-Fattah Al Sissi led the military intelligence before he was named defence minister in 2012. A year later, he led the military’s ouster of divisive Islamist President Mohammad Mursi amid street protests against his one-year rule. He was elected president a year later.