Cairo: An Egyptian man had died while chasing his wife who had left the house after a dispute between them, local media reported.
The husband, a labourer, dropped dead on the street as he was running after the woman in the town of Kafr Shukr, north of Cairo, witnesses said.
His death was attributed to a heart attack. Investigations showed that the woman had left the marital house following an altercation, prompting him to chase her.
In the past few days, Egyptian media reported several violent family disputes, some of which culminated in murders.
A dentist in the Nile Delta province of Mansoura inflicted 11 stabs on his wife during a house quarrel, according to media reports.
A young wife, meanwhile, admitted to having fatally stabbed her husband in their house in the town of Tukh north of Cairo during a dispute sparked by her request for extra money to cover expenses of last week’s Eid Al Adha holiday.