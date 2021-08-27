Cairo: An Egypt octogenarian continued to feed his bed-ridden wife for four days after her death, believing she was still alive, local media reported.
The man, aged 85, was living with his wife in their house in the district of Useem in Giza, south of Cairo.
Her death was disclosed after neighbours smelt an offensive odour coming out of the couple’s house and reported it to authorities.
Police investigations revealed that the 82-year-old woman had passed away days ago without the man being aware of her death.
The woman’s corpse was transferred to a local hospital where an autopsy examination showed that her death was natural. The man looked aggrieved as medics carried the body from their house, according to a media report.
Egyptian newspaper Al Watan, citing security sources, said the husband has suffered from Alzheimer’s, a type of dementia affecting memory and behaviour.
He had taken care of the woman for long years in their house where they had lived on their own, it added.