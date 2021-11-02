Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: A man cut off the head of his compatriot in front of passers-by and wandered the streets screams of terror in Egypt’s northern city of Ismailia on Monday, local media reported.

Immediately, the police imposed a security cordon at the crime scene and called witnesses, as authorities began investigating into the murder.

Videos of the crime were widely circulated on social media across Egypt.

Egypt’s Public Prosecutor pledged in a statement “to quickly finish the investigations into the killing of the victim and the injury of two others on the main road in Ismailia.”

According to preliminary information issued by the authorities, “the killer, who works in a furniture store for the victim’s brother, is psychologically shaken and has previously been treated in an addiction clinic.”

The websites circulated testimonies of some witnesses who blamed the crime on “the murderer’s mother being raped by the victim,” which has not been confirmed by the investigations so far.

Dr. Sawsan Fayed, professor of sociology, told Asharq Al Awsat the recent spread of this type of crime was attributed to several factors, the most important of which is mental illness, noting that “there are people who suffer from violence since birth, a condition that is difficult to treat and needs training and hard work.”

Dr. Fayed added: “Among the causes of horrific crimes are hallucinations, behaviour disorders, and addiction to synthetic narcotics that cause a state of hallucinations and lack of awareness, in addition to the media and frequent exposure to scenes of murder, blood and crime, which leads people to become accustomed to it, making killing an easy process.”

She pointed out that “in many crimes, we usually hear a sentence from the accused saying that he does not know how he committed his crime, which suggests that he was unconscious at the time of the crime.”

Fayed said that “revenge of honour is one of the reasons why the accused or the killer boasts of his act, as happened in Ismailia; Where the murderer did not conceal his crime, but walked with the body of the victim in the street, in a kind of ostentation, perhaps caused by his desire to show his revenge for his honour, as it is rumoured.”

In recent years, a number of crimes have rocked Egypt, including the so-called “martyr of chivalry” case that took place at the end of 2019, in which a university student killed another young man who objected to his harassment of a girl in the street.

Fayed stressed “the importance of education and culture to confront the spread of crime,” noting that “society is suffering a crisis of values, and all religious, cultural and educational institutions must play their role to address this value imbalance that causes the spread of crime.”