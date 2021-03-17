Dubai: Egypt has imposed an entry visa fee of $25 (Dh92) on all Arab nationals, starting from Sunday. The fee will be applicable to Arab citizens who enter Egypt through various points.
The Saudi Embassy in Cairo urged Saudi citizens wishing to visit Egypt to take the necessary procedures for the payment of the fee either in dollar or in other currencies, including the Saudi riyal.
“The Egyptian authorities have made available all arrangements to collect the fee at branches of the local banks operating at the airport around the clock and passengers can make the payment immediately on arrival and before proceeding to the Passport Control to complete the immigration procedures,” the embassy said in a statement.