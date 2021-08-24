Cairo: Police in an Egyptian province arrested a grocer on suspicion of murdering a woman to seize her Visa card, a local newspaper has reported.
The woman’s body was found abandoned in the southern governorate of Qena.
Investigations showed the killer was a male grocer residing in the governorate, news portal Al Youm Saba said.
After arrest, the grocer admitted to having accompanied the woman to an ATM machine to help update her data. During the process, he learnt about her cash credit and made up his mind to seize it.
Consequently, the man escorted the woman to his store where he strangled her to death and seized an undisclosed sum of money in her possession as well as the card.
He later disposed of the card after learning that police were keeping track of it.
If convicted, the suspect could be sentenced to death on premediated murder charges.
Several banks in Egypt this week urged their clients against disclosing their secret data to strangers.
The warning came after a woman in the southern governorate of Al Minya was defrauded of 200,000 Egyptian pounds (Dh46,690) withdrawn from her bank account after she shared her data with a person who called her, claiming he was a bank employee and wanted to update her data.