Dubai: An Egyptian couple died just four days after their wedding, local media reported today.
According to security sources, the families of the newlyweds lost contact with the groom and bride. They tried to call them many times but to no avail. This prompted them to go themselves to visit them at their residence in Qalyubiyya Governorate.
They tried to knock on the door many times but they got no response, which caused them to break the door and to their surprise, they found the couple dead.
Neighbours rushed to see what is going on and they found two families crying over the couple. They immediately reported the case to the police who rushed to the scene.
Initial investigations revealed a gas leak was the cause of the death.