Cairo: Five members from one Egyptian family have been killed in a road crash during a wedding procession, north of Cairo, security sources said today.
The five, including a four-year-old boy, were killed late Thursday when a car hit a microbus they were riding as part of a street procession celebrating a relative’s wedding, the sources added.
Four others were injured in the accident that occurred in the provincial city of Zagazig where a motorist lost control of his car and rammed into the microbus that flipped over as a result, witnesses told local media.
Street processions are a popular tradition of celebrating weddings in Egypt where reckless driving are among main causes of road mishaps.