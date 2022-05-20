Cairo: An Egyptian court has sentenced owner of a factory to five years in prison on charges of fraud for having mixed salt to sugar and sold it to unsuspecting customers, a local newspaper has reported.
The misdemeanor court in the Cairo district of Al Zaytoun has also ordered the defendant to pay a fine of 30,000 Egyptian pounds (Dh6,028), Al Youm Al Saba said, calling it the “strangest case of commercial fraud”.
The case surfaced after several traders and members of the public complained to police about discovering salt mixed to sugar in packets manufactured by a factory in the same district.
Police investigations verified the reports and seized bags of sugar mixed with salt and offered for sale, the paper said.
Upon a prosecution order, police raided the suspected factory and arrested its owner, who was put on trial on charges of fraud.