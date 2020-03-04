Cairo: Egyptian authorities Wednesday executed a top militant convicted of involvement in a string of attacks in the country.
“Today morning, the death penalty was carried out on the terrorist Hesham Ashmawi,” spokesman for the Egyptian army Col Tamer Al Refaai said in an online statement.
The execution comes a day after a Cairo court sentenced 37 militants, including Ashmwai, to death on terrorism charges.
Last November, a military court sentenced Ashmawi to death in a separate case related to a 2013 failed assassination attempt on Egypt’s then interior minister and a 2014 deadly attack on Egyptian border guards.
Ashmawi was captured in late 2018 by Libyan forces in the eastern city of Derna, once a major stronghold of extremists in troubled Libya. Later, Libya’s eastern forces allied to Egypt handed him over to Cairo to face justice.