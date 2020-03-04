Ex-army officer was captured in Libya and handed over to Egypt for involvement attacks

Cairo: Egyptian authorities Wednesday executed a top militant convicted of involvement in a string of attacks in the country.

“Today morning, the death penalty was carried out on the terrorist Hesham Ashmawi,” spokesman for the Egyptian army Col Tamer Al Refaai said in an online statement.

The execution comes a day after a Cairo court sentenced 37 militants, including Ashmwai, to death on terrorism charges.

Last November, a military court sentenced Ashmawi to death in a separate case related to a 2013 failed assassination attempt on Egypt’s then interior minister and a 2014 deadly attack on Egyptian border guards.