Cairo: Egypt is ready to tackle a potential second wave of the new coronavirus with a network of medical facilities, Health Minister Dr Hala Zayed has said.
In recent weeks, Egypt has seen a significant drop in the COVID-19 cases amid relaxed restrictions earlier imposed to limit the spread of the virus in the country of more than 100 million people.
"We are ready to strongly deal with any second wave of the virus and have a network of 600 hospitals across the country," Dr Zayed said, according to Egyptian media.
There are 61 medical labs that will increase in one week to 81 with an estimated capacity of 50,000 tests per day, she added.
"The number of hotline seats have also increased from 500 to 800 available in Arabic and English to ensure a swift response to the public's queries and reports about the coronavirus," she added.
Egypt so far has recorded a total of 104,787 virus cases and 6,071 related deaths.
Dr Zayed disclosed that priority in receiving anti-coronavirus vaccines will be given to health workers, the old people, pregnant women and sufferers of chronic diseases.