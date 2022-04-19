Cairo: Egyptian prosecutors have ordered the remand of five teenagers accused of causing the death of a person in a Suez Canal city after they had thrown water bags at him in a prank, local media reported.
Earlier this week, the victim was sitting at a café in the city of Ismailia with a group of his friends when some yobs lobbed water bags to make a mockery of him and take an online video of the act, the media said.
He was reportedly died while chasing them.
The city’s prosecutors ordered the suspects whose ages range from 15 to 18 years be jailed for four days pending further questioning on charges of causing grievous harm to a person and a display of power.
Public prosecution also ordered an autopsy be performed on the victim’s body to determine the cause of his death and the causal link between the suspects’ act and his demise.
The dead man’s friends identified him as Hesham Zakria in his 40s and said he had run after the teen assailants in an attempt to catch them, but fell on the ground and passed away immediately after suffering a heart failure.