Dubai: All 14 people travelling in a minibus were killed when the vehicle collided with a heavy truck on Al Dakhla-Farafra Road in Egypt on Tuesday evening, the Health Ministry said.
Dr. Ahmed Mahrous, undersecretary of the health ministry in Al Dakhla governorate, confirmed that all passengers on the minibus were killed.
Four days ago, 22 people were killed and seven injured when a minibus fell into an irrigation canal in northern Egypt.
In July, 25 people died and 35 were injured in central Egypt when a bus crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.
Egypt has one of the world’s highest traffic-accident mortality rates. In 2021, about 7,000 people were killed on the roads of the Arab world’s most populous country, according to official figures.