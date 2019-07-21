Benghazi - At least seven fighters loyal to Libyan National Army (LNA) forces commanded by Khalifa Haftar were killed overnight in a drone strike in southern Tripoli, a military source said.

Eastern-based LNA had downed a drone on Sunday in Tripoli’s southern suburb of Ain Zara, it said without elaborating.

In the latest turmoil since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Haftar’s LNA has been trying to take Tripoli from the Tripoli government. The fighting that has caused havoc in the capital’s southern suburbs and displaced tens of thousands of civilians.