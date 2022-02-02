Dubai: A Lebanese dentist was brutally stabbed to death by a patient’s fiancé for his alleged failure to alleviate her toothache, local media reported.
The dentist, in his 30s, was found dead inside his clinic, in the central Bekaa region, with several stab wounds.
According to Sky News Arabia, the dentist, Eli Jacir, has been stabbed with a sharp object by a military man after failing to alleviate the pain his fiancée was complaining from.
Initial investigation found that the soldier objected to the results of the doctor’s treatment, as his fiancée was still feeling some pain in her teeth despite the treatment.
This led to a heated argument between the military man and the dentist, which ended with the man stabbing the dentist to death. The perpetrator has been arrested and is under investigation before his referral to a military court.