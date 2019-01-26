Yazbeck warned about a crisis of trust between the elite and the people. “This is not new and has been going on since the 1980s. However, this time the crisis is deeper as there is no transparency on the management of state issues and no prospects for change. The elites are far from the people and their demands. If things continue like this, it might be difficult to bridge the gulf between the two. Leaders seem deaf to what the people showed them in several elections that have taken place recently. The electoral body gave them a lesson at the latest legislative elections, where the level of participation hardly reached 35 per cent.”