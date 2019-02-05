Beirut - Lebanese Druze politician and chief of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt accused Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Sunday of “challenging the Taif Accord and playing with fire”.
The Taif Agreement was a deal reached by Lebanese parties to provide “the basis for the ending of the civil war and the return to political normalcy in Lebanon”. It was signed in the Saudi city of Taif in 1989.
In a clash with the prime minister, Jumblatt warned of a major crisis should “Prime Minster Saad Hariri renounce the accord”, according to Al Sharq Al Awsat Arabic newspaper.
“We have noticed unilateralism in the formation of the government as if the premiership was almost absent,” Jumblatt said, in remarks seen as being aimed at Bassil.
Despite his criticism, he said he would not withdraw his ministers from the newly formed government, but would rather adopt a policy of “confrontation.”
Jumbatt’s comments came amid a growing crisis between the Druze leader and both Hariri and Bassil following the formation of the government.
On Thursday, Hariri announced his 30-member government following nine months of bickering among political forces over shares.
Jumblatt uncovered that a delegation from the Democratic Gathering would soon visit the PM, President Michel Aoun and Speaker Nabih Berri to discuss the “fate of the Taif Accord”, Al Sharq Al Awsat reported.
For his part, Hariri apparently hit out at Jumblatt on Sunday saying: “The comments that try to undermine the Presidency of the Council of Ministers’ performance in dealing with the government crisis are attempts to divert attention from the problems that these sides are facing, and the concessions that they were the first to offer”.
His statement added the Council of Ministers, “which is entrusted to preserve the Taif [accord] and the powers vested in it by the Constitution, will not be anyone’s scapegoat and it does not need lessons on constitutional obligations.”